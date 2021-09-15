Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will use the pain of their Champions League final loss to Chelsea last season as motivation to end the long wait to be crowned European champions.

The Premier League winners start their 11th consecutive Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, four months after losing 1-0 to the Blues in Porto.

City face a tough task, with big-spending Paris Saint-Germain also in Group A, but Guardiola is hoping his players rise to the challenge in Europe after proving themselves with three Premier League titles in the past four years.

