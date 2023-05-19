Erik ten Hag admits qualifying for the Champions League is vital to his Manchester United project as the race for top four places goes down to the wire.

Ten Hag’s side remain in control of their destiny despite a recent wobble that gave Liverpool renewed hope of catching their bitter rivals.

Fourth placed United head to Bournemouth on Saturday holding a one-point lead over fifth placed Liverpool, who face Aston Villa at the weekend.

United have three games to play while Liverpool have only two, but Ten Hag knows defeats against Brighton and West Ham prior to their victory over Wolves last weekend put his team’s Champions League hopes in unnecessary jeopardy.

And he reminded his players of the importance of finishing in the top four at the end of his largely encouraging first season in charge.

