Stefano Pioli said AC Milan were just taking their first steps back into the big time after guiding the Italian giants into the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years.

Pioli’s week started in the perfect fashion by extending his Milan contract to 2025 on Monday and he rewarded the club with a 4-0 win over Salzburg on Wednesday which ensured second place in Group E behind Chelsea.

Milan’s arrival in the last 16 of Europe’s top competition crowns a resurgence under Pioli from also-rans to Serie A champions, but the 57-year-old wants his team to aim even higher.

“It’s only the first step, we can’t stop. If we want to be successful in Europe we can’t be satisfied with getting to the last 16 but trying to go further,” Pioli told reporters.

