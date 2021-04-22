The Champions League semi-finals next week are expected to go ahead, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said, after a plan by some top clubs to create a Super League caused chaos.

“There is relatively little chance that next week’s matches will not be played..,” Ceferin told Slovenian television Pop TV late Wednesday.

“The key thing is that the season has already started. If we cancelled the matches, television stations would have compensation demands,” added Ceferin, who is Slovenian.

