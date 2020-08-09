Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Sunday reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before they face Leipzig in Portugal for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

“All members of the first team and the club’s party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” said a club statement.

“Among the results known today, two positives have appeared and they are isolated in their respective homes.”

