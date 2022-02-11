Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino does not believe Kylian Mbappe’s future will be influenced by their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in the summer and while the 23-year-old French international is widely expected to join Real Madrid, he suggested in December he could yet stay in France.

Real play the first leg of the last 16 tie at Parc de Princes on Tuesday.

“I don’t think that such an important decision depends on a game, or a tie,” Pochettino told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday night.

