Champions League top scorer Erling Haaland has been named into the Norway squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands on Friday, November 15 and three days later against Malta at the National Stadium.

The 19-year-old Haaland has took the 2019/2020 campaign by a storm as he has already found the net 23 times in 17 outings between Austrian Bundesliga, domestic cup and Champions League for RB Salzburg.

In the European competition, the Salzburg forward scored seven goals in four games with four of them against Napoli (three) and Liverpool (one).

The young forward made a name for himself earlier this year when he scored nine goals in Norway U-20's 12-0 rout of Honduras in the category World Cup.

Haaland made his Norway debut in the home game against Malta on September 5 where he played 66 minutes without finding the net.

Meanwhile, the other highly-acclaimed player in Norwegian football, Martin Odegaard, has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury.

Norway sit fourth in Group F on 11 points after eight games, four behind second-placed Sweden and nine behind leaders Spain who have already sealed their place in next summer's European championship.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Sten Michael Grytebust (Copenhagen/Denmark); Rune Public Jarstein (Hertha Berlin/Germany); Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Aston Villa/England).

Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic/Scotland); Haitam Aleesami (Amiens/France); Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiacos/Greece); Even Hovland (Rosenborg); Birger Solberg Meling (Rosenborg); Tore Reginiussen (Rosenborg); Sigurd Rosterd (Brondby/Denmark); Jonas Svensson (AZ/Netherlands).

Midfielders: Sander Gard Bolin (Genk/Belgium); Mats Moller Daehli (St Pauli/Germany); Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic/Scotland); Iver Tobias Rorvik (AaB/Denmark); Markus Henriksen (Hull/England); Aldred Marius Johansen (Fulham/England); Fredrik Midtsjo (AZ/Netherlands); Mathias Antonsen Normann (Rostov/Russia); Ole Kristian Selnaes (Shenzhen/China).

Forwards: Tarik Elyounoussi (AIK/Sweden); Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg/Austria); Joshua King (Bournemouth/England); Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor/Turkey).