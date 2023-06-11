Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team’s maiden Champions League title was “written in the stars” after their final victory over Inter on Saturday.

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike proved enough for City to finally get their hands on club football’s biggest trophy, despite having to ride their luck as Inter missed several second-half chances.

“It’s so difficult to win it,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the nervy 1-0 victory.

“They (his players) are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. (Goalkeeper) Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.”

Guardiola has now won the trophy three times as a coach after his previous triumphs with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

