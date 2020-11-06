Derby County said on Friday that a deal had been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the English Championship club to a company owned by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, has passed the English Football League’s (EFL’s) owners’ and directors’ test.

“Derby County Football Club’s owner and executive chairman Mel Morris CBE has been in discussion with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited since May in relation to taking over the ownership the club,” Derby said in a statement.

“These talks progressed to the point where a deal has, in principle, been agreed between the two parties.”

The statement added: “Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, whose ultimate controlling entity is Bin Zayed International LLC, owned by Sheikh Khaled… may now proceed with the transaction, which is expected to close very soon.”

