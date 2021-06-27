Yamaha’s Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP to stretch his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings with a dominant display in Assen.

Two Spaniards in Maverick Vinales and champion Joan Mir completed the podium as Quartararo claimed his fourth race victory of the campaign before the mid-season break.

Quartararo, 22, in just his third term at the top table of racing extended his advantage to 34 points ahead of second-placed Johann Zarco, who had to contend with a fourth place in the Netherlands.

