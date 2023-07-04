The increasing temperatures have not impeded Malta’s elite athletes from producing another strong showing at the Marsa Stadium as Athletics Malta held its annual National Championships.

No less than seven championships records tumbled throughout the course of the week in various track and field events.

Young sensation Gabriel Farrugia set a new Under 20 national record on the 3000m mark, with an 8:51.88 timing, breaking his previous best by two full seconds.

In the process, he became the Under 20 champion on the distance, claiming his first senior national championships podium.

