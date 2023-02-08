Relegation-threatened Championship club Huddersfield on Wednesday sacked manager Mark Fotheringham after just four months in the job.

The former Premier League club, third from bottom of the English second tier, will begin the search for a new head coach after their winless league run was extended to five matches on Tuesday.

“Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

More details on SportsDesk.