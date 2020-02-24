Two Maltese teenagers have a chance to win a trip to NASA at the Kennedy Space Station in Florida.

UK charity The Space Design Competition and Galactic Challenge will host the European Space Design Competition at the American University of Malta in Cospicua on March 21.

While the event has been running for 13 years in the UK, this is the first time it will be held in Malta. The European Space Design Competition is for 15- to 18-year-olds, while the Galactic Challenge is aimed at younger students aged 9 to 14.

It asks participants to compete in the categories of engineering, science and business. Students will be asked to solve genuine space problems, as well as design ways to keep humans alive in space. In the business category, teens will be asked to produce a 35-minute presentation in just 24 hours.

The winners of the Space Design Competition will then fly to NASA headquarters in July to represent Malta as part of a 12 member EU team where they will compete against teams from the US, Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The event is aimed at getting more teens to consider careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We hope to inspire students to consider future careers in engineering, science and business,” says Malta’s administrative director Nichola Fasa.

“When entering, students are exposed not only to a variety of engineering subjects including automation and operations, but learn about communication, teamwork and presentation skills.”

As well as AUM, the competition is supported locally by Esplora and the Malta Council for Science and Technology.