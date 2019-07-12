The past few months have seen the big screen lit up with the music of some of the music world’s greatest legends – from the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which reminded us all why we loved Queen – and Freddie himself of course – so much, to Rocketman – a no-holds-barred into the rise, fall, and rise again of the evergreen and perennially loved Elton John. Yesterday was a lovable and quirky fantasy romcom built on the classic music of The Beatles – and this week’s Blinded by the Light has at its heart the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Set in 1987, during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, the film tells a joyous, coming-of-age story about a teenager who learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the words and music of the American music icon known as The Boss.

Like Yesterday, the film is also a love letter to the music and the creator at its centre. Unlike Yesterday, Blinded by the Light is based on a true story… and the film itself came into being following a chance encounter with The Boss himself.

You could say that the film’s journey started with writer-director-producer Gurinder Chadha (director of 2002 hit Bend It Like Beckham) and author-journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s respective love of Springsteen’s music. Chadha discovered Springsteen’s seminal 1975 album Born to Run while at school and working at a record store on Saturdays.

On his part, Manzoor credited albums like Born to Run and 1973’s Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ, with changing his life during some typically angst-ridden teenage years. His passion for Springsteen became the backbone of his 2008 memoir, Greetings from Bury Park, which traced his upbringing during the 1980s in Luton, his dreams of becoming a writer, and his complex relationship with his father, while also exploring the power of music to transcend race and religion.

Fast forward to 2010, when Chadha read Manzoor’s book and loved it. She was invited to the premiere of The Promise, a film charting the making of the 1978 Bruce Springsteen album Darkness on the Edge of Town, and invited Sarfraz along. A chance meeting with Springsteen himself on the red carpet – and finding out from The Boss himself that he’d read Manzoor’s book – was the seed that Chadha and Manzoor needed to plant the idea of the film.

After getting Springsteen’s blessing, Chadha and Manzoor faced the complex challenge of adapting Manzoor’s coming-of-age memoir for the big screen. Bringing Chadha’s writing partner Paul Mayeda Berges on board, the team worked on drafts of the screenplay, inserting more and more of Springsteen’s lyrics into the screenplay.

“Bruce’s lyrics are very much part of our screenplay,” says Chadha, “and we use his songs in a great narrative way. It’s not at all, ‘Oh, here’s a great hit, let’s put this song here, let’s put that song there’, it’s not a jukebox film. The songs’ lyrics drive the narrative somewhat.”

Indeed, the central character Javed, based on Manzoor, finds a deep connection to the lyrics, and the film-makers were able to draw parallels between what they wanted to say about Luton in the 1980s and what Springsteen was saying about New Jersey during a similar period.

“A lot of our script is about what it was that was inspiring Bruce to write those words, and how that inspiration was also something that Javed could draw on in a time of common experience,” says Chadha.

As the script developed, Springsteen’s inspirational music came even further to the fore. While some lyrics are worked into the script and used as spoken words, a few tracks even spring to life as musical numbers, as montages or occasional set-pieces.

The final product, starring Viveik Kalra as Javed Khan, and with Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Kulvinder Ghir and Nell Williams has struck a chord with audiences, earning some very positive reviews since its debut.

And did the man himself like it?

“One of the most enthralling and nerve-wracking experiences of my life was going to New York to show Bruce a cut of the finished film in case he had notes,” recalls Chadha. “I sat in the row behind him watching him enjoy the movie…

“At the end, he turned to me and said: ‘Thank you for honouring me so beautifully. Don’t change a thing!’”

