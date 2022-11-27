The Chanel Makeup Creation Studio has captured every facet of the moon in a collection steeped in reverie and mystery for 2022. The eyes, cheeks, lips and nails take on a celestial shimmer, while the skin is enveloped in scented oils studded with golden and pearlescent particles.

Éclat Lunaire Oversize Illuminating Face Powder sculpts the face’s contours and enhances the complexion with a soft pearlescent glow.

In a subtle play of shadow andlight, Les 4 Ombres − Ombres De Lune features a combination of delicate, mesmerising shades. Ranging from matte to pearlescent and from copper to ambery gold, satiny bronze and matte brown, the eyes are set aglow by a twinkling shimmer.

Duo Lumière accentuates the brows, lashes and lids with a flash of iridescence, giving the eyes depth and radiance. Flecked with gold and copper sparkles, its transparent gel formula adds a soft touch of light to the eyes.

The new high-intensity lipstick Rouge Allure L’Extrait coats the lips in warm, luminous colour. It can be refilled as often as desired, which makes it possible to experiment with all four shades in the Holiday 2022 collection: a luminous, orangy red, a warm brown, a brownish rosewood and a cherry red.

Available in two shades, Rouge Allure Laque offers a lunar fusion of satin shine and ultrawear colour for a fiery, radiant make-up look.

A must-have addition to any holiday outfit, Le Vernis assumes a mineral-inspired colour scheme featuring a unique range of precious hues: a brownish red with a lacquered finish, a gold khaki with a dazzling finish, and a top coat with pearlescent amber sparkles that illuminates any nail colour.

Chanel has also launched two limited-edition products scented with the house’s legendary fragrances for beautiful and shiny skin: a body oil with a rich, voluptuous texture bursting with pearlescent gold sparkles whose lightweight fluid formula leaves skin hydrated, satiny and delicately scented; and a water-based gel that melts onto the skin, leaving it delicately fresh, sensual and refined.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.