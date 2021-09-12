Through the 2021 edition of its eye campaign, Chanel encourages self-expression by way of ultra-resistant, long-wearing products.

According to Chanel, highlighting the eyes is a way of asserting one’s personality. Make-up must be adaptable to one’s moods and desires and accommodate emotions without fail.

This new collection of waterproof products allows women to go about their lives without worrying about whether their make-up can keep up.

For the new campaign, Le Stylo Yeux Waterproof comes in seven new shades. The cult favourite is thus now available in 14 shades so that women can wear whatever colour they wish, choosing from among timeless hues that are universally flattering on every eye.

Le Stylo Yeux Waterproof is resistant to humidity, water and sebum, and doesn’t run or smudge. This versatile product can be used in a multitude of ways, leaving the choice to each woman who wears it.

One can apply it along the upper lash line for a natural look, wear it as a kohl or extend it in a gradually thickening line towards the outer corner of the eye for a more sophisticated style.

It can be coupled with Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof mascara, which makes lashes look longer and fuller.

The new eye campaign is also marked by the launch of two new Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow colour harmonies ‒ two new companions, and all their shades, for even more accentuated eyes.

The new shades

The new Le Stylo Yeux Waterproof comes in Prune Intense, a matte purple; Bleu Métal, a satiny blue; Gris Graphite, a satiny silver grey; Vert Émeraude, a satiny mallard green; Or Antique gold; Rose Cuivré, a satiny coppery pink; and Khaki Métal, a satiny golden khaki.

The new eyeshadows Douceur et Sérénité are soft and ideal for defining the eyes: taupey beige, pearly bluish grey, satiny lilac, intense plum.

On the other hand, Lumières et Vibrations are warmer shades: coppery peach, antique gold, intense brown, slightly pinkish brown.

Available locally, Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.