Chanel’s Les Beiges make-up collection is inspired by natural beauty, featuring a lightweight range of nude foundation and a fresh array of colours that enhance one naturally.

The brand has now embarked on an ‘oversized’ summer: the extravagance of head-to-toe make-up and the radiance of a naturally luminous complexion. It is offering a freer, lighter and more enjoyable experience, with XXL product formats, multiple uses and ultra-sensorial textures for the face and body.

Through a simple, sweeping, generous make-up application, one can get a fresh, luminous and effortlessly natural look.

The Oversize Healthy Glow Sun-kissed Powder warms the skin, giving it the radiance of a summer day spent by the sea. It offers the freedom to wear it on the face, but also on the shoulders and décolleté.

This exclusive creation features a rounded square shape − emblematic of the Les Beiges line − and its pearly, lightly creamy powder formula comes in three summertime shades.

The new oversize Kabuki brush completes the experience, for flawless application to the face and body.

The new Soleil Tan Medium Bronze shade of the must-have Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream delivers a delicate velvety glow.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.