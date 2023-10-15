In 2002, Chanel unveiled Chance, a floral fragrance which Gabrielle Chanel had described as “a way of being”.

Four interpretations have since emerged, including Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette, a floral fragrance with a modern, sophisticated and light trail that features notes of jasmine and zesty citron paired with a teak wood accord.

This year, Chanel has reinterpreted this fragrance, creating a version that combines the density of an eau de parfum with the brightness of an eau de toilette.

For this unique composition, Chanel perfumer-creator Olivier Polge amplified the intensity without overpowering its freshness. The citron accord has become exhilarating without losing its original ‘juiciness’; the jasmine is richer and more intense; and the teak wood accord reveals a more ambery facet, giving it elegance.