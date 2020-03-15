Since its inception, Chanel has been cultivating the idea that beauty reaps what it sows.

Chanel maintains a ‘dialogue’ with the natural world.

The brand, in fact, strives to maintain ‘a dialogue’ with the natural world. Its creative expertise is expressed in the selection of the best ingredients, cultivated at the heart of unique ecosystems in the best conditions for the best results.

Guided by an expert approach, Chanel is pursuing the establishment of exceptional plant centres by creating open-sky laboratories to cultivate the plants from which its active ingredients are made.

These are centres for botanical research, cultivation and experimentation in view of creating natural ingredients of quality for use in the composition of its beauty care products.

Choosing beauty at every step of the creative process is a commitment that goes beyond aesthetics. Designed to suit the natural settings that welcome them, these open-sky laboratories are the fruit of an approach of excellence that cultivates an expert botanical and environmental approach based on the principles of responsibility. Together, the participants work in the service of a single vision.

The camelia japonica ‘alba plena’, commonly known as camelia, is cultivated in the southwest of France.

Chanel believes in the long-term view of research, creation and innovation. This view combines intuition with observation, which aims at making discoveries without turning one’s back on this legacy.

The does not allow daily news and trends to dictate its pace, preferring the right course of action performed in its own time.

It is not possible to invent an active ingredient without inventing the way it will be used.

To extract the quintessence of each plant without tainting its powers, Chanel has developed innovative, original extraction and separation techniques that are tailored to each one. And since each plant – each molecule – is different, it is necessary to invent, innovate and start all over each time.