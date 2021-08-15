Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture show took place in early July in a theatrical spectacle. The models strutted down the Palais Galliera, the City of Paris Fashion Museum, wearing the latest Chanel fashion line and make up.

Bold eyes and harsh contour gave the looks in this show a certain edge and modernity.

The models wore the Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Noir Intense and Bleu Métal to achieve the classic wing with a pop of colour on the lower lash-line. The simple, monochromatic shadow was created with the Les 4 Ombres 378 in Douceur et Sérénité, giving the eyelid a soft, pinkish hue.

The harsh contour was created using the Joues Contraste powder blush in Ombre, a part of the Tone-on-Tone Fall 2021 Collection. This look was layered over the Poudre Cambon, from the same collection, as well as Les Beiges Tent Belle Mine hydrating and long-wearing foundation.

The look was finished off with a classic lip, using the Rouge Coco Bloom in one of their new colours, Chance. The slightly muted reddish hue has a glossy finish, giving the appearance of plump and hydrated lips.