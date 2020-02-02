A striking decade recently came to an end. So many challenges, so many radical social and economic changes: the aftermath of the financial meltdown, the widening gap of inequality; the movement of people across continents; the emergence of populism in response to extreme social liberalism; the uncertainties arising from climate change, and the widespread use of social media.

The Catholic Church has had its own internal challenges too. The resignation of a pope and the election of an another from a southern American country who presents a different view of the world, far from that established in western thinking and its norms of conformism.

In his end-of-year Christmas speech to the Roman Curia, Pope Francis addressed the difficult process of adaptation that both the curia employees as well any person around the globe goes through during this time of what he describes as an “epochal change”.

Although he only quoted Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini at the end of his address, Martini’s thinking prevailed throughout all his speech: “The Church is 200 years behind the times. Why is she not shaken up? Are we afraid? Fear, instead of courage? Yet faith is the Church’s foundation. Faith, confidence, courage…”.

Pope Francis calls for other ‘maps’, as the paradigms we are familiar with are no longer effective. “Brothers and sisters, Christendom no longer exists!” – these are Francis’ words, and he explains this by saying “today we are no longer the only ones who create culture… we need a change in our pastoral mindset… we are no longer living in a Christian world, because faith is no longer a presupposition of social life; faith is often rejected, derided, marginalised and ridiculed.”

Pope Francis continuously challenges us in our comfort zone while insisting that there is no one single way of doing things but we need to seek other routes. His quoting from St John Henry Newman, that change is conversion, reminds us that the history of salvation as recorded in the Bible is a journey marked by constant renewal and development. Far from being only structural, change starts from our inner self, our thinking and attitude.

For this purpose, change can only be effective if it follows a period of discernment and deep reflection, a period of profound evaluation. This requires both silence and simplicity. It is through silence that we can understand the what is within us and the reason behind what is happening around us. It is through simplicity that we understand the signs of the times.

Pope Francis, in one of his homilies at Santa Marta, invites us to “look at the farmers, to the humble in their simplicity as they understand when the rain comes, the grass grows”.

The biggest resistance to change comes from the fear of the unknown. Fear is won over by freedom. It is through our inner freedom that we acquire hope. This freedom requires that we open to the Spirit through the Word of Christ. It is through this silence and simplicity that we can understand.

Pope Francis demands that we search for new paradigms for a changing world characterised by digital, genetic and environmental revolutions. These can only be affronted through placing the human person and human dignity at the centre of decision making and policy. It demands an integral view of the human person and human development, where both society and the economy are led by values of subsidiarity and solidarity; and by the proper use of the tools of the times – digitisation and the media not as a means of creating hatred and confusion, but as a means of promulgating hope and love.

