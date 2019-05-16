The Victoria International Arts Festival organising committee regrettably informs its patrons that due to unfortunate circumstances, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing W. A. Mozart’s Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra K. 622 instead of the Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Op. 121 by Joseph Vella, originally scheduled for the concluding concert on Monday.

While reiterating its total commitment to continue promoting the immense legacy of late artistic director and co-founder Joseph Vella, particularly by performing his wide-ranging compositions, the VIAF regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this change in programme.