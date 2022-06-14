Leading change management experts will share their experience of supporting businesses throughout the process of planning and delivering digital transformations at Flow 22, a digital transformation event taking place on June 16.

Among these will be Joseph Micallef, a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and an IoT leader, and an active council member of the Malta Innovation Forum, with three decades of experience in guiding operational excellence. He will joined by Steve Mangion, CEO at business consulting firm ReachIt which, since 2014, has been guiding entrepreneurs and SMEs to achieve their full potential.

Alex Wells, key account manager at 4Sight Group, which is organising Flow 22, said: “When businesses start to think about digital transformation, they tend to focus immediately and solely on software and technology. But to succeed, a digital transformation needs to be guided by a real strategy that has the long-term interests of the organisation, and its people, at heart. At Flow 22, we are bringing together both of these important aspects, together with a range of case studies, to give attendees the most comprehensive picture possible of what it takes to implement a successful change.”

In addition to listening to the speakers who will be participating at Flow 22 and participating in the discussion, delegates will have the opportunity to join networking activities, view demonstrations of various digital transformation technology solutions and learn about funding which is available for such projects.

The event has also been accredited with four hours of structured CPE qualifying under professional development competency as per the Accountancy Board Accreditation Rules.

Flow 22, taking place at Giardini Lambrosa, is partnered by the Malta Chamber of SMEs and sponsored by Odoo, Elia Caterers, Melita Limited, Snap & Print, ReachIt, Dakar Software Systems, Xerox, Business Doctors Malta, and Alta Consulta.

More information is available at www.flow.mt.