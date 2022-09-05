KELIX bio Group, the biopharmaceutical company, has announced that it is changing the name of its subsidiary in Malta to KELIX bio Malta. The name change reflects KELIX bio’s commitment to making its site in Malta, one of the leading oncology and biologic sites of the Group.

“The name of our subsidiary in Malta has been changed to emphasize our subsidiary’s complete integration into our overall industrial and commercial strategy. KELIX bio Malta is one of our key assets and it is important that the name reflects the values and vision of the Group,” said KELIX bio’s CEO, Hocine Sidi-Said.

The new name KELIX bio Malta Ltd. is effective starting from August 10, 2022. The former name Chemi Pharma Ltd. will be officially discontinued.

KELIX bio, is a specialty generic business focused on emerging markets that seeks to compete through innovation and cost leadership. Led by its co-founders, Hocine Sidi-Said and Alhadi Alwazir, KELIX bio’s mission is to develop and commercialize complex specialty products in jurisdictions historically deprived of access to such medications. Through its buy-and- build strategy, KELIX bio has acquired manufacturing operations in India, Egypt, Morocco and Malta and markets its products in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. KELIX bio’s current investors include Development Partners International (DPI), British International Investment (BII), UK’s publicly owned impact investor, and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).