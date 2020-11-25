Despite a stressful first half, in which Mqabba were forced to make three substitutions due to injury, and nearly went a goal down but for a fine save by Jonathan Grech from the spot, Alfred Attard’s side managed to take all three points against St George’s with a second-half goal at the Centenary Stadium on Monday.

It was a battle at the lower ends of the standings, but Mqabba now climb into the top ten on nine points while the Cottonera side remain stuck in last place with only one point.

Mqabba mentor Attard told The Times of Malta that the change of approach in the second half was key to their improved performance.

