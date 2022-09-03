The government once again announced gay men can now donate blood and will not be subject to any different restrictions than those for the rest of the population.

But although Health Minister Chris Fearne unveiled the move on Friday, saying gay men can now freely donate blood, this has been the case since 2019.

So, what's changed?

In 2019, the government announced that men who have sex with men (MSM) would finally be able to give blood after the health authorities invested in new equipment.

The equipment screens blood to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and also tests people for viruses they might have contracted from abroad.

Gay men had in the past been prohibited from donating blood to prevent the transmission of HIV, which is disproportionately prevalent among such individuals.

Despite the purchasing of the machines, men who have sex with men were still facing restictions which straight donors were not.

While straight people could donate blood as long as they have been with the same sexual partner for at least four months, gay men had to completely abstain from having sex for at least a year if they wanted to give blood.

Four-month rule applies to all

Now, with the latest update announced on Friday, anyone who wants to donate blood, irrespective of their sexual orientation, will be able to do so as long as they have had just one sexual partner for at least four months.

Rules related to travel will also apply to everyone, irrespetive of whether they are straight or not. Those travelling to certain countries where specific deseases, such as malaria, are common might not be allowed to donate blood.

The health authorities also only accept donors with a Maltese ID card for "traceability reasons and due to logistical matters". Accepted documents include a Maltese ID card, Maltese passport, Maltese driving licence, e-residence card for foreigners or a Diplomatic Card in cases of Diplomats.