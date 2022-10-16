Robert Abela

‘We are determined that lessons are learned’

Robert Abela, Prime Minister

“The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is a dark chapter in Malta’s history.

Eighteen months after I was appointed prime minister, the public inquiry report was published. And I immediately apologised for the state’s shortcomings.

I declared my government’s commitment to deliver justice to the Caruana Galizia family and the Maltese public. I was clear and unequivocal in my statement: there would be no immunity or impunity for anyone.

Friday’s judgment, where another two individuals were found guilty of the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia is an important step forward to deliver justice. There are now three individuals found guilty of this homicide who have been condemned to imprisonment. Another three individuals are awaiting trial.

Justice shall be served, primarily with the Caruana Galizia family – who lost a wife, and a mother – but also with the people of Malta.

A healing process was also necessary. Reconciliation was and remains of paramount importance.

I personally met with the Caruana Galizia family to convey the government’s apology and discuss the reforms in the journalistic sector which were recommended by the public inquiry.

Unprecedented reforms to strengthen the rule of law, through constitutional and institutional reforms, and changes intended to uphold the independence of the judiciary, have been implemented since January 2020.

Remarkable achievements were made too. For the first time in Malta’s history, the chief justice was unanimously appointed by the House of Representatives and changes were made in the method of appointment of members of the judiciary and the

police commissioner. The Permanent Commission Against Corruption was strengthened.

These reforms were widely noted, with Malta receiving praise from the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe, and the European Union, among others.

As a government, we were, and will remain, determined that lessons are learned from this. We aim to do this not just by amending laws to enable the better protection of journalists, but attitudes need to be changed too.

Yet despite all the tangible progress that we’ve made so far, we know it’s not enough. The reform process must and will continue.

Good governance, the upholding of the rule of law, transparency, and integrity are key priorities for my government. Our resolve is to strengthen them even further. Tangible results have been achieved, and more reforms will follow.”

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca

‘We lost the respect and trust we enjoyed as a nation’

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, former president and Labour cabinet minister

“The brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia – a mother, wife and daughter – scarred Malta and shattered our reputation.

Internationally, we lost the long-standing respect and trust we enjoyed as a nation. What happened overshadowed all the good things we had done. People no longer talk about the introduction of universal access to childcare centres, nobody says anything about empowering so many women to join the workforce, nobody looks at Malta as one of the first pioneers to legislate in favour of child participation, through vote 16 in our democratic processes, nobody ever mentions our civil rights legislation. Caruana Galizia’s murder made us aware of how fragile our democracy was and still is. It made us aware of the importance of the media in a properly functioning democracy. It also made us aware that we need to learn lessons if we are to conduct a genuine rebuilding process.

Looking forward, we need to unite against injustices and corruption, build our reputation and trust, safeguard our human rights and fundamental freedoms, empower our children and young people on ethical and moral values against tribal politics.

Our country needs to heal. But this can only be achieved by justice being done without further delay. And justice must be done for Daphne, her family and for all our sakes.”

Charles Scicluna

‘I pray that the truth will emerge’

Charles Scicluna, Archbishop of Malta

“At every anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, I think of her loved ones – particularly her children, husband and parents – and of their dogged campaign to see justice done for their mother, wife and sister and daughter.

Daphne was not perfect. There were those of us who did not agree with the way she wrote on certain topics. But she also exposed high-level corruption taking place on our beloved island and a culture of impunity meant she paid the highest price for doing her duty as a journalist. No journalist, indeed, no human being, should have to suffer the fate she endured. Her cowardly murder is a stain on our beloved island and I pray that the truth will emerge in its entirety so that we may start to heal this gaping wound.

May she rest in peace.”

Therese Commodini Cachia

‘The culture has not changed’

Therese Comodini Cachia, lawyer for Caruana Galizia family and former PN MP

“The news of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal assassination was a confirmation that the state was in freefall with respect to its democratic credentials.

I soon started to realise that the assassination was not only about the physical killing of a woman. The assassination was also about a network of persons who were intent on making Malta their fiefdom.

Their mark was being identified in every aspect of state administration. The highest state office was hijacked by a few hand-picked persons who fashioned themselves like bosses controlling and pulling everyone’s strings. The highest positions in important institutions were purposely staffed by persons who were either spineless or too willing to take orders.

There were basically no checks and balances left to prevent or discourage abuse. These measures had mostly been cancelled out by the culture of impunity for the networks’ followers and hardship for those the network considered to be non-followers.

While a few celebrated the murder, a few others were emboldened to raise their voice and act. Journalists took on more investigative work despite the risks they continue to face even today. Police officers were determined to investigate the murder to the best of their abilities despite the politicisation of the force.

Women indignantly camped outside Castille knowing they were unprotected from the network. Activists came together to call for truth and justice, calling for the network to be brought to justice.

These individuals continue to be few. The culture has not changed and so the context is not yet right for the checks and balances we lost to be able to take root again. But five years down the line, these few individuals have together continuously put up a fight. Without knowing, they are, each in their own capacity, rebuilding this country’s democratic credentials.

Lawrence Gonzi

‘Remind them first duty is towards citizens’

Lawrence Gonzi, former PN prime minister

“For five years we have together hoped that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination will bring a sea change in Malta. We hoped to see justice prevail. We hoped that all the sordid details of who and what brought this shame on us all, would be exposed for everyone to see.

We hoped that our collective conscience as a nation of peace-loving citizens would trigger within every one of us, a deep sense of indignation that reignites our enthusiasm to see the good name of our island nation and its people, restored to what it used to be when we were all proud to be Maltese.

Notwithstanding Friday’s important development, so far Daphne’s family remains without full justice being served, the never-ending stories of rot within our society have become a daily affair, the state of journalism in Malta remains under siege and partisan politics, petty piques and sheer short-sightedness continue to divide us all even when we should be pooling our energy and our resources to achieve what should be a common goal.

I have always believed in the enormous potential that lies within the soul of this island nation and I continue to do so notwithstanding everything. But there must be substantial, fundamental and dramatic change. Take the Daphne inquiry and translate it immediately into concrete action. Insist on a government that embraces total and unlimited transparency.

Revitalise our institutions and remind them that their first duty is towards us – the citizens of Malta. Strengthen journalism in Malta giving it all the tools that it needs to exercise its vocation with courage, pride, and honesty.

There is a long list of fundamental social, cultural and economic changes that need to take place for us to rediscover our pride to be Maltese. But these cannot take place unless and until we address the wrongness that brought about Daphne’s assassination.”

Joseph Said Pullicino

‘A deadly attempt to stifle dissent’

Joseph Said Pullicino, former chief justice and member of Daphne public inquiry

“Former prime minister Joseph Muscat famously testified before the Public Board of Inquiry on which I had the privilege to sit, that at the time of her assassination Daphne was the only credible opposition in the country and that those who planned and executed her assassination were fools to do so.

This remains the most authoritative and categoric statement to date that underlines the fact that this heinous crime was not merely intended to eliminate the most effective and competent source of investigative journalism that exposed maladministration, sleaze and corruption in the management of public affairs.

It was a deadly attempt to stifle the most vociferous voice of dissent against those who wielded power and abused of it. It was meant to deal a crippling blow to democracy and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights in the country.

They meant to silence forever the voice of Daphne and what she stood for. They failed miserably. Five years on that voice is stronger than ever.

What is now urgently needed is the political will to implement all the recommendations made by the public inquiry, the Venice Commission and others to ensure that the rule of law and good governance are guaranteed. Nothing short of this will adequately vindicate Daphne’s assassination.

The country needs a change of culture – a return to the traditional values of meritocracy, honesty, integrity, loyalty and a sense of service in the management of public affairs. It does not need half-hearted, half-baked legislative measure intended as damage limitation exercises to pacify public outrage and international pressure.

There is still a lot of work to be done. But hope springs eternal. The country will rise to the occasion as it has always done in its darkest hours.

Even at a time when crooks were everywhere – as they indeed were – and the situation so dangerous. Even in these last, prophetic words Daphne tragically, proved herself to be uncannily right.”

José Herrera

‘A tragedy for Malta as a whole’

José Herrera, lawyer and former Labour cabinet minister

“The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia had a profound psychological impact on the public and this tragedy will unfortunately definitely remain part of the people’s collective memory and a stain on the country.

Nowadays, and rightly so, journalists are considered the fourth pillar of any democracy and therefore killing a journalist rightly creates a public outcry. Though I was not always in agreement with Daphne’s journalism I do affirm that she did give an important contribution to journalism. She definitely was fearless and played an important role in scrutinising public officials and digging out scandals.

As a lawyer I would like to point out that unfortunately, the outrage, being what it is, is spilling over on to the legal profession. Unfortunately, certain lawyers are refraining from carrying out certain briefs for fear of stirring a hornet’s nest against them.

Lawyers should never be associated with the crimes their clients commit. Everyone is entitled to the best legal defence possible and to a lawyer of his choice. Furthermore, everyone should be presumed innocent till the moment he is found guilty. From a positive side, I also feel that this tragedy did provoke certain important institutional reforms aimed at strengthening democracy and the rule of law although I feel much more can be done in this regard.

At the end of the day, this tragic incident was not only a tragedy for her family and friends but for Malta as a whole including her adversaries.”