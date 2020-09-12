XTERRA’s Malta leg celebrates its sixth edition with a difference this weekend after having been postponed back in April. With perfect weather conditions and a vast number of athletes arriving for registration on Friday, the event which is unfortunately only the third leg of a tour which had most of its season cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, kicks off on Saturday.

Franchise owner Nathan Farrugia expects that with measures taken by XTERRA Malta ahead of the event, the safety of their athletes is set to be ensured.

