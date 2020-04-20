The Secretariat for Catholic Education announced new dates for its choice of church school exercise for the academic year starting in September 2020.

It will be held at a studio and will be transmitted live on the Archdiocese of Malta website.

Since people cannot be present due to COVID-19 restrictions, a notary will be present to certify the entire process. The revised schedule for the choice of school is available here.

During the exercise, parents will be called one by one according to the choice of school ballot results, which have already been published.

Parents are expected to be available to take the call in the same way that they were expected to be present at the hall where the choice of school exercise would have been held.

The Church Schools Admissions Office will first call the mother’s mobile. If no one replies, the office will call the father’s mobile and if no one replies, another call will be made on the landline of the child’s residence.

If nobody replies to all calls, the process will continue and the office will call the next person in line. If anyone returns the call to the admissions office, they will be able to choose a school from those left.

At least two days before the choice of school, the number of places available in each school will be made public. Parents are encouraged to decide which school they will be sending their child before the choice of school date.

For more information email admissions@maltadiocese.org or call 7999 0224 from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 3.30pm.