Austin Bencini, senior lecturer in administrative and constitutional law at the University, discussed possible changes to the electoral system at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria. The lecture was introduced by Joseph Ellis who gave a brief historical overview. Bencini referred to Gozo’s “special” situation and mentioned the pros and cons of efforts to help ‘minor’ parties win parliamentary seats. The talk was one of a series of Saturday lectures at Il-Ħaġar.

