This year’s trapping season which opened last Sunday introduced a number of changes, which, according to BirdLife were a result of non-factual concerns voiced by trappers.

In a statement on Friday, BirdLife said the main changes included a 10-day extension to the season, particularly targeting golden plover, and a decrease in mesh size of nets used for song thrush.

Trapping for both these species is still under infringement proceedings initiated by the European Commission in 2011.

Changes to the trapping legislation were initially presented at Ornis

Committee meetings after it resulted that the Commission had, earlier this year, voiced a number of concerns with Maltese authorities over how the derogation was implemented in 2018.

In May, BirdLife presented its results from fieldwork carried out during the 2018 trapping season to the EC’s Directorate-General for the Environment, which showed that 82.8% of surveyed trapping sites in 2018 were illegally targeting finches or other species not permitted by the derogation.

A total 57.5% of surveyed active trapping sites were also operating illegally in areas unauthorised by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU). The last exercise was possible by comparing aerial photographs taken during the season, with locations published by WBRU.

Some of the measures the WBRU planned to address included a reduction in the maximum area for a trapping site targeting song thrush, and a 41 days reduction in the trapping of song thrush.

However, in subsequent meetings, WBRU withdrew such proposals without any reasoning, a clear indication that discussions behind closed doors between the government and the trapping lobby had taken place, with the government giving in to the lobby’s pressure, BirdLife said.

It said proposals ere finally forwarded and voted upon by Ornis Committee represented what the trapping lobby had insisted upon, and were not based on conservation or scientific facts.

BirdLife noted that where previous trapping seasons were limited to October to December, this year’s amendment to the law extended the season to January 10.

No particular studies indicating why such an extension.

The other major change included a reduction in mesh size for song thrush from 45mm x 45mm, to 35mm x 35mm.

The change was the result of complaints to WBRU, with the Federation for Hunting & Conservation and hunting experts at Ornis Committee claiming that nets were resulting in more than 50% of ensnared thrushes escaping.

No scientific evidence was ever made public or submitted to the Ornis

Committee documenting the missed catches.

BirdLife noted that data collected by WBRU for the 2018 season showed the greatest number of trapped song thrush recorded in recent years. Such data, apart from the fact that it was grossly underrepresented, discredited the mesh claims, the organisation said.

BirdLife Conservation Manager Nicholas Barbara said that the measures enacted this year were only targeted to allow more trapping. Various issues remain unaddressed including the indiscriminate use of bird callers, and the insufficient coverage by police to execute spot checks.

A recommendation for the setting up of a Wildlife Crime Unit remained unacted upon.

BirdLife reiterated its position that the trapping derogation remained unsustainable and called on the government to not risk Malta being taken back to the European Court of Justice just to appease a lobby which insisted on opening trapping seasons irrespective of repercussions.