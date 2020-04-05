Q: We were getting married this year but due to the current situation we had to postpone our wedding to next year. We contacted all our suppliers and managed to find a date when they all are available. The only supplier that has not confirmed is the band.

We have tried to get hold of the band leader several times by telephone, e-mail and other messages to no avail. As the other suppliers gave us a deadline by when to confirm the new date, we had no option but to confirm it.

Meanwhile, we managed to find a new band that is available on the new date. Our problem is that we do not wish to book the new band without confirmation whether the original band booked is going to be available.

If we book this new band, does the first band have the right to ask for money? The contract with the original band says that if we cancel after January 2020 we have to pay half the total price. But given the circumstances and the fact that we are not managing to get hold of this band to confirm the new date, can they still ask for this money?

A: In such situations, the best way forward is to write again to the leader of the band originally booked and clearly inform them that if they do not get in contact with you by a specific date confirming that they are available on the new date, you will be cancelling the booking and engaging another band.

It is important that this correspondence is either sent by registered post or by e-mail with delivery receipt so that you have proof of having informed them of the change in date and have also given them the possibility to confirm their availability on the new date.

If you do not receive a reply by the stipulated time limit, and after you book the other band, the leader of the first band asks you to pay half of the payment due, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. Through conciliation this office can assist you to reach an amicable agreement with the band.