Tourism is undoubtedly one of Gozo’s main economic pillars. Our island has always been projected, marketed and promoted as a different destination, based on its singular characteristics, natural and rural landscapes and its chequered history.

The Malta Tourism Strategy’s (2021-2030) main objective relating to Gozo is directed at “consciously sustaining the development of Gozo as a separate and distinct Mediterranean island destination. The formal recognition of Gozo’s component characteristics, their preservation and the rejection of elements which go contrary to them are considered to be paramount for this objective to be reached.”

Nonetheless, over the years, we have seen the foundation of Gozo’s unique selling points being eroded. The accelerated rate of development being experienced in Gozo is certainly of great concern. This apprehension was evidently expressed in a recent survey carried out among members of the Gozo Tourism Association.

Gozo simply cannot afford to lose what sets it apart from other destinations.

We believe that tourism in Gozo has a great future but only if significant changes are made. There is an urgent need to tweak, correct and adjust our present rate of development in order to safeguard the environment while, at the same time, improving both our infrastructure as well as the services we offer tourists. The aim should be to attract better-quality tourism and higher-spending tourists.

That is why the Gozo Tourism Association has joined forces with other Gozitan business entities and eNGOs under the Għal Għawdex umbrella. We strongly believe in development that adds value to Gozo’s tourist offer, boosts our commerce and industry and, in the long term, improves the quality of life of all Gozitan residents and visitors.

Over the years, the Gozitan tourist sector has invested in developments that created new types of accommodation which added value to the product on offer. Gozitan entrepreneurs very much cherish the island’s distinct characteristics. Investments in farmhouses, boutique hotels and houses of character, spread within our towns and village cores, is a testimony to a sound and sustainable tourism.

Tourism, construction and real estate are sectors that collectively form a significant part of the overall economic value chain of Gozo. However, these segments need to be guided by common development goals, designed and integrated into a regional development plan that advocates responsible architecture, while respecting the village cores and skylines.

Only through such policies, tailor-made specifically for Gozo, can one ensure sustainable development which will contribute towards the prosperity of the island and its inhabitants.

We need to change our present model of development to one that showcases the genuine character of the island. The majority of visitors to Gozo come to explore something different and fresh and to experience and relish an authentic island holiday. They do not want more of the same found on the mainland.

Destination Gozo’s authenticity should remain embedded and firmly anchored on the island’s quaintness, natural characteristics, rural environment and its rich cultural heritage. The authenticity of Gozo – its main attraction for visitors – needs to be protected and enriched.

Motivated by Gozo’s natural mission of a distinct quality destination and by the objectives and goals entrenched within the Malta Tourism Strategy, the Gozo Tourism Association felt the need to act and with great responsibility merged with Għal Għawdex together with other Gozitan social partners and eNGOs.

This Gozitan united front is not a forum to chatter and criticise but an opportunity to act together and put forward to policymakers concrete proposals for sound and sustainable development in Gozo. We believe working together will surely bring success.

Joe Muscat is CEO of the Gozo Tourism Association.