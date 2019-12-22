Zanzi Homes has recently welcomed its newest head office sales manager, Ramon Xuereb, who is taking over from Derek Meilak, one of the brand’s most loyal and successful ambassadors. Following a brilliant stint in the real estate market, Mr Meilak has decided to follow his dream and travel the world.

Ramon Xuereb

Starting in QuickLets, Mr Meilak soon realised his true calling was in sales. Shifting to Zanzi Homes, he started making a name for himself as one of the company’s most driven, focused and customer-centric property specialist. This success led him to take over the helm of the Zanzi Homes head office, closing one deal after the other by leading and coaching his team to become one of the strongest within the company.

Fully supported by the company to follow his calling to explore the world, Mr Meilak has now handed over to Mr Xuereb who brings to the company a decade of experience in sales management, acquired from renowned local brands such as General Soft Drinks, where he served as territory sales manager, Nestle and Francis Busuttil and Sons.

This is not Mr Xuereb’s first experience in real estate. Alongside his full-time job, he also worked as a freelance property broker, a testament to his dedication and passion for real estate.

“It is bittersweet seeing Derek go,” said Steve Mercieca. “He was one of the very first when I opened QuickLets in 2013. However, it gives me great joy seeing him experience new adventures around the globe. This is what our group stands for. We believe in creating a culture that promotes career aspiration as well as following what makes you grow as an individual.”

Mr Mercieca concluded: “I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank Derek for all his efforts, let him know we’ll miss him as well as welcome Ramon with open arms.”