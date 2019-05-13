Tomorrow being last Friday of the month, the Changing of the Guard ceremony will be held in St George’s Square, Valletta.

The parade starts at 10.30am with the Armed Forces of Malta Band marching down Republic Street to St George’s Square.

The new guard marches out from the Main Guard in order to replace the old guard which marches out from the Palace. Following the exchange of ‘duties’ the AFM Band will conduct a marching display in the square.