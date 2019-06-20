The Changing of the Guard ceremony is held every last Friday of the month at St George’s Square, Valletta. The parade starts at 10.30am, with the AFM band marching down Republic Street to St George’s Square, Valletta. Here, the new guard marches out from the Main Guard in order to replace the old guard which marches out from the Palace. Following the exchange of ‘duties’ the AFM band conducts a marching display at the same square.
