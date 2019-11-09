In 2015 the very first location of eeetwell opened doors in a tiny 60 square-metre store in the heart of St Julian’s. At the time pastizzi, burgers and pizzerias reigned undisputed, while fast casual restaurants were an absolute novelty. A fast yet healthy option? Forget about it.

Fast-forward four years and eeetwell’s wings have spread across the whole central region, growing to a total of six stores and serving an ever-expanding number of communities. Their philosophy goes way beyond serving a healthy dish to their customer.

“We are on a mission to change the way people think about food,” founder Ammar Soltan said.

“We strongly believe how we approach food has a huge power on our bodies, the environment and the communities we serve.”

Thoughtfully crafted recipes, disruptive marketing and an overall experience that exceeds what customers expect from a fast casual restaurant are all elements that have made eeetwell the lifestyle phenomenon it is.

What really sets them apart is that they serve food made from scratch that is healthy, tasty and extremely conscious – using fresh, seasonal and often locally sourced ingredients, striving to create a farm-to-table connection.

Walking into an eeetwell store is kind of immersing yourself in a different reality, with dozens of plants, smiling faces and positive messages it is a retailer that feels good to visit.

“It’s all about a strong service design,” marketing manager Marco Santini says. “The culmination of technology, design and storytelling itself ultimately elevate a simple product to a personalised, consistent service to each customer.”

Eeetwell have just opened their latest location in Msida, which attracted over one thousand people during the official opening party.

The day-long celebration in partnership with FIDEM Charity Foundation was aimed at giving back to local communities, supporting vulnerable children and women through education, art and culture.

“How brands decide to be a force of good and a force of growth is totally up to

them,” Santini said. “These initiatives, our close partnership with local suppliers and the strong effort we do towards more sustainable business practices are grounded in a much larger purpose that the brand truly believes in.”