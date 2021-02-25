Getlink, the operator of the Channel Tunnel link with Britain, reported on Thursday a 2020 net loss of €113 million due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit but said it was confident in the future.

The company, formerly known as Eurotunnel, reported a 2019 net profit of €159 million.

Revenues were down 25 per cent at €816 million last year, with Eurostar passenger services badly hit by the pandemic restrictions and the fallout from Brexit.

Operating profit – the company’s preferred measure – plunged 41 per cent to €328 million, an amount described as still “very substantial”.

The company said it had not “burned through cash”, and had also managed to reduce debt during the crisis.

Boss Yann Leriche said the company had put in a “solid” performance in exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic and Brexit. “We have no doubt that the rebound will be rapid as soon as restrictions are lifted and that the situation will improve, notably thanks to vaccination,” he added.

We have no doubt that the rebound will be rapid as soon as restrictions are lifted and that the situation will improve - Getlink CEO Yann Leriche

The company did not make specific forecasts for 2021, citing a lack of visibility on the outlook.

Leriche noted that the British government’s announcement on Monday that it would review travel restrictions on May 17 had sparked an immediate increase in bookings.

The company said it would resume paying shareholders a dividend, “a signal” of its confidence in the future of the business.