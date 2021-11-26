Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said he was “shocked” after the Bundesliga leaders’ Annual General Meeting descended into chaos as supporters rebelled against a Qatari sponsorhip deal.

“This is the worst event I’ve ever seen at FC Bayern. I am ashamed,” fumed Hoeness after Thursday night’s five-hour-long AGM turned heated.

Tension has been building between the German giants and a group of Bayern supporters disgruntled about the club’s five-year sponsorship deal with state-owned Qatar Airways, worth around 20 million euros ($22.5 million) per year.

The deal is due to expire in 2023, but some Bayern members are putting pressure on current president Herbert Hainer and CEO Oliver Kahn not to renew it.

