A medieval chapel close to new road works in Dingli is among six old chapels just given top protection by the Planning Authority.

Keith Buhagiar, a senior lecturer from the Department of Classics and Archaeology, had warned earlier this month that building a road through untouched Dingli farmland could jeopardize the remains of the church of Santa Duminka, the original parish church of the village.

On Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said that following submissions made by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, six medieval chapels of historical importance are being scheduled at Grade 1 by the Planning Authority, and thus awarded the highest level of protection.

Two of these chapels (Santa Duminka in Dingli (Ħal Tartani) and Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ, Gudja) were among the first 10 parishes documented in 1436 apart from those of Vittoriosa and Mdina.

The other chapels are San Ċir, Rabat; Wasla tal-Familja Mqaddsa mill-Eġittu, Comino; Santa Marija ta’ Ħal Xluq, Siġġiewi and Santa Marija tas-Sokkors, Cospicua.

Culture Minister José Herrera said that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has an essential role in ensuring the protection and safeguarding of the country’s national heritage.

"It is of great importance that our country’s historic buildings continue to be safeguarded and protected as these buildings are an integral part of our history and the identity of our country," he was quoted as saying in a government statement.