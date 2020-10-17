Every Saturday morning, come rain or shine, Mgr. Guzepp Attard makes his way from his home in Nadur, Gozo, to the Comino chapel where he says mass - sometimes to a handful of people.

“You’d be surprised by the amount of people within our community, we generally hold mass every Saturday in the chapel and there always seems to be a good turnout. Sometimes I read my sermon to a handful of people, and other times to 80 people. It very much depends on who is on the island at the time,” says Attard the chaplain of The Chapel of the Return from Egypt on the secluded island of Comino.

“What always surprises me, and encourages me to keep serving in my community, is the constant change in the people I minister to. The majority are campers, those who travel by boat to hear my teachings and the few residents that call Comino their home,” he says.

Read the full story here and learn about the recently restored titular paining: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/27/index.html#issue/32