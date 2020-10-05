Phase two of the school year began on Monday morning for San Andrea School students.

After a week of virtual teaching and learning, students were physically greeted by staff as they made their way to their benches.

Also greeting students was former San Andrean and circus artist Matthias Camilleri, some fun characters and a stilt-walker who provided entertainment from a safe distance.

Students’ temperature was taken before entry to the school, while their bags and shoes were also sanitised.

San Andrea School has implemented a number of mitigation measures to ensure the highest standards of safety for both staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video shows some of the measures the school has taken.

Head of school Stefania Bartolo (right) personally greeting students.