Q: I recently bought a dress online from an EU-based seller and when I tried it on I did not like how it fit. I therefore decided to return the dress and claim a refund. Upon checking the seller’s returns policy I noticed that a returns fee will be deducted from the amount I paid for the dress. Is this legal?

A: Since the dress was bought online, your purchase is protected by the Consumer Rights Regulations. These rules provide a 14-day withdrawal period during which consumers can choose to return the products purchased online and claim full refund of the money paid. In fact, article 15 of these regulations stipulates that “the trader shall reimburse all payments received from the consumer, including, if applicable, the costs of delivery without undue delay, and in any event not later than fourteen (14) days from the day on which he is informed of the decision of the consumer to withdraw from the contract”.

Furthermore, the same regulations stipulate that the only cost consumers may be required to pay is the direct cost of returning the goods. This, unless the trader has agreed to cover these costs, or the trader did not inform consumers before concluding the sale that they must pay the costs for returning the unwanted goods.

