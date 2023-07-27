A man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing two brothers, aged 11 and 8, over the past two months.

The 36-year-old man, whose name cannot be published by court order so as to protect the identity of the two children, was reported to the police by their father after he observed the man, who was his friend, make advances at them.

He told the police that he spoke to his boys who confirmed what the accused used to do to them.

Police inspector Gabriel Kitcher told Magistrate Noel Bartolo that the man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an arrest warrant issued by the duty magistrate.

No details were given in court but the prosecution strongly objected to bail being granted.

The court turned down the bail request due to the accused's familiarity with the boys and their relatives, the serious nature of the charges and the fear of absconding.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.