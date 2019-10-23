Three people employed at a grocery store in Sliema have pleaded not guilty to stealing foodstuffs and cash worth over €7,000.

Maria Genovese, 34, Braydon Pace, 21, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named since he is a minor were charged on Wednesday with stealing the goods in September.

The three were charged with aggravated theft and conspiring to commit a crime. Mr Pace alone was further charged with being a relapse.

As the three appeared before Magistrate Doreen Clarke, they denied the charges and requested bail. Police Inspector Colin Sheldon did not oppose that request, as long as strict conditions were imposed. He said the three had respected the conditions of police bail granted to them during the course of the investigations.

Magistrate Clarke upheld the request. Ms Genovese was released against a personal guarantee of €500, the 17-year-old against a €1,000 personal guarantee while the personal guarantee for Mr Pace was set at €1,500.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the three.