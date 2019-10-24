A turnkey contractor who allegedly stole aluminium windows which he later tried to sell for scrap metal was granted bail after pleading not guilty when arraigned on Thursday.

Frankie Bugeja, a 35-year-old living at St Paul’s Bay, was escorted to court under arrest, facing charges of theft and voluntary damage to third party property.

Prosecuting Inspector Paula Ciantar explained how the alleged theft had occurred at St Paul’s Bay on Tuesday.

A dealer of scrap metal had sounded the alarm when a customer turned up with some aluminium window frames and attempted to strike a deal, the court was told.

The sight of the manufacturer’s stickers affixed to the frames soon aroused the dealer’s suspicions, prompting a quick call to the manufacturer who, in turn, had immediately turned up at the dealer’s yard.

In fact, the victim of the alleged robbery had come face to face with the man who subsequently ended up in court as the suspect thief, inspector Ciantar explained.

Defence lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar made a request for bail, pointing out that the mere fact that civilian witnesses were to testify, did not automatically spell a risk of tampering with evidence.

Moreover, the accused was self-employed and had no one to look after the pets he kept at home, the lawyer explained further.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €3,500 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week, further warning the man not to approach the prosecution witnesses in any manner.