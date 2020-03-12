A man who threatened his wife and children with a gas cylinder was charged with domestic violence on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The 62-year-old Swieqi resident appeared before magistrate Doreen Clarke, and was charged with threatening his family, insulting his wife and children and breaching the peace.

The court heard how the man had an argument with his wife and it spiraled out of control.

The children got involved in the argument and the matter escalated further. One of the children told the police that the man grabbed a gas cylinder and threatened them with it, police inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer told the court.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Jean Paul Sammut said their client was denying the charges brought against him and requested that he be released on bail.

The magistrate upheld this request and granted the man bail against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,000.