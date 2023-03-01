A charger and travel adapter has been recalled after failing multiple safety tests and even catching fire during such tests.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said in a statement that the Super Fast Charger/Travel Adopter (25W PD Adopter USB-C)’ with model number EP-TA800 does not comply with the requirements of the Low Voltage Directive and applicable European standards.

Those who bought this product should not use it, and, where possible, return it to the retailer from where they bought it.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, including replacing the recalled product with a safe one.

More information on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt

Photo: Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority