A court has declared that a former senior official at Pilatus Bank has a case to answer in her personal capacity over alleged money laundering activities while employed at the bank.

This was the outcome of a prima facie decree delivered on Friday afternoon in the ongoing compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank and its former money laundering reporting officer Claude-Ann Sant Fournier.

During a previous sitting on Wednesday, defence lawyers strongly contested the charges against Sant Fournier in her personal capacity, arguing that mere hours before the September 2 arraignment they had been told that she would only face charges in her former capacity as MLRO at the bank.

Moreover, testimony by one of the investigating inspectors confirmed that no funds from suspicious transactions had been traced to Sant Fournier’s personal accounts.

Nonetheless, the prosecution insisted that repeated administrative shortcomings constituted a course of conduct indicating suspected money laundering activities which Sant Fournier was allegedly aiding and abetting.

In August, the now-shuttered Pilatus Bank was fined a record €4.9 million for a “serious and systematic failure” to follow anti-money laundering laws.

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit had flagged a number of failures, expressing particular concern over the bank’s lax approach to due diligence on its customers.

Following Friday’s decree, delivered by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, the case against Sant Fournier and the bank continues.

Inspectors Claire Borg and Pauline Bonello are prosecuting assisted by AG lawyers Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Kathleen Calleja Grima are counsel to Sant Fournier.