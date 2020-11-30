Charges have been issued against 10 bird poachers claiming to be scientists, according to CABS, the Munich-based Committee Against Bird Slaughter.

In a statement on Monday, it said that criminal proceedings against the men were initiated after its members filmed and reported 14 people trapping finches without the necessary permits and site registrations.

"Police officers responding to the reports seized nine sets of clap-nets, two cage traps (trabokki) and 42 live birds including Siskins, Hawfinches, Chaffinches, Linnets and Greenfinches. Illegal trapping sites were found in Żurrieq, Ħas-Saptan, Fomm ir-Riħ and Qala, Ta' Ċenċ, Kerċem and Żebbuġ in Gozo.

“When questioned by the police, 10 trappers falsely claimed to be participants of the government's dubious finch study, some even provided fake paperwork to the officers," CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows.

She claimed that that the Gozo police did not have access to the Wild Birds Regulation Unit databank of sites were trapping is allowed, when a CABS team reported illegal trapping in Ta' Ċenċ and Kerċem last week.

“As they had no official data at hand, the police officers refrained from confiscating the nets and allowed the poachers to continue trapping," Burrows said.

The WBRU eventually confirmed that no permits had been issued for the sites.

Bird trapper with caged finches. Photo: CABS

“We expect the police not only to charge these men for illegal trapping but also to inspect their aviaries and investigate them for misleading the police by falsifying documents," Burrows added.

Press Officer Axel Hirschfeld said CABS' members observed "massive, rampant abuse and practically zero proactive enforcement".

The government, they added, "was taking everybody for a ride when it claims that this is a scientific project while in fact their only intention is to appease the trappers and help them to provide supplies for their aviaries and illegal collections."